Azerbaijan recommends those who intend to marry to be vaccinated against COVID-19

By Trend

It is recommended for those who intend to marry to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Head of the Department of Prevention and Control of Diseases of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on July 26.

"We recommend vaccination before creating a family and planning to have children because the detection of the virus during pregnancy may lead to difficulties and affect the development of the child," Garayeva said.