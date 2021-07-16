Ecologists predict cloudy weather on Saturday

By Azernews

Ecologists predict cloudy weather on July 17. North-west wind will be followed by the south-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 23-26 °C at night, 31-36 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 23-25 ?°C at night, 33-35 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 758 to 755 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent at night, 40-45 percent in the daytime.

The sea water temperature in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 24-25 °C . In Turkyan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikhovo, the temperature will be 25-26 °C.

Weak fluctuations in meteorological factors are expected on the Absheron Peninsula, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

Thunderstorms and hail are expected in the mountainous areas. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-25 °C at night, 32-37 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 11-16 °C at night, 20-25 °C in the daytime.