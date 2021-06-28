Azerbaijan confirms 55 more COVID-19 cases, 67 recoveries

By Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 40 new COVID-19 cases, 58 patients have recovered, Trend reports on June 27 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 335,836 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 330,084 of them have recovered, and 4,968 people have died. Currently, 784 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6 213 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3 728 712 tests have been conducted so far.