Changeable cloudy weather expected in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainless weather is expected Baku on June 11. North wind will occasionally intensify in the daytime.

The temperature will be +15-20 °C at night, +25-29 °C in the daytime on Absheron peninsula.

In Baku, the temperature will be +18-20 °C at night, +27-29 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 60-70 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

North wind will occasionally intensify on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +21-22 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +22-23 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

Ran and hail are expected in the northern and western regions. West wind will intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be +15-20 °C at night, +28-33 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +8-13 °C at night, +14-19 °C in the daytime.

Mild fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected in the Absheron Peninsula on June 11, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.