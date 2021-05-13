Baku to host Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships for first time

By Trend

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in 2021 will organize and host the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championship, Trend reports referring to the AGF.

This event hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time will be organized on May 27-29.

The 16-th Aerobic Gymnastics World Championship will last for three days, gymnasts will compete in the programs of “Individual Women”, “Individual Men”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups” as well as “Aero Dance” and “Aero Step”.

According to the rules, one participant can only perform in maximum of three categories. At the championship, there will be qualifications and finals in each category.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the competition by Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Nurjan Jabbarli, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov and Madina Mustafayeva.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships was held for the first time in Azerbaijan in 2019.