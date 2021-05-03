Unstable weather expected in country

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Northwest wind is expected in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula on May 5-6.

The speed of the wind will reach15-20 m/s, increasing to 23-25 m/s and 28-32 m/s in some places on May 5.

The weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless in Baku.

The temperature will be +11-15 °C at night, +18-22 °C in the daytime on Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +12-14 °C at night, +20-22°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 761 mm Hg to 757 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in the northern and western regions. It will be foggy in the morning. West wind will blow in some places.

The temperature will be +11-16 °C at night and +25-30°C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +5-10 °C at night, +15-20 °C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly unstable in the country's regions. Rain and hail are expected in some places. It is likely to be intense in some areas. Snow will fall in the highlands. West wind will increase to 15-20 m/s, 25-30 m/s in some places.

Water content in rivers will increase. Short-term floods are expected in some mountain rivers of the Greater and Lesser Caucasus.