Azerbaijan publishes data on number of vaccinated citizens for Apr. 30

Some 16,639 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on Apr.30, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 6,328 citizens, and the second one to 10,311 citizens per day.

Totally, up until now, 1,488,218 citizens have been vaccinated, of whom the first dose of the vaccine was received by 966,132 people, and the second - by 522,086 people.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.