TODAY.AZ / Society

Rainy weather expected on Friday

22 April 2021 [15:51] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainy weather is expected in Baku on April 23. North-west wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +10-13 °C at night, +17-9 °C in the daytime on Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +11-13 °C at night, +17-19 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise 763 mm Hg to 768 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 60-70 percent.

The temperature will be +12-16 °C at night and +23-27 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +5-9 °C at night, +12-17 °C  in the daytime.

Khazri wind is expected to blow in the Absheron Peninsula on April 22, which is unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/205279.html

Print version

Views: 10

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also