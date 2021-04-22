Rainy weather expected on Friday

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainy weather is expected in Baku on April 23. North-west wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +10-13 °C at night, +17-9 °C in the daytime on Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +11-13 °C at night, +17-19 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise 763 mm Hg to 768 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 60-70 percent.

The temperature will be +12-16 °C at night and +23-27 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +5-9 °C at night, +12-17 °C in the daytime.

Khazri wind is expected to blow in the Absheron Peninsula on April 22, which is unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.