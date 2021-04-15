South wind to blow in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless in Baku on April 15. Mild north-west wind will be followed by south wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be +10-12 °C at night, +18-21 °C in the daytime on Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +10-12 °C at night, +18-20 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise 761 mm Hg to 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly rainless in the regions. However, hail and snow are expected in some northern and western regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +8-12 °C at night, +20-25 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0 - +5 °C at night and +8 -10°C in some areas, +10-15 °C in the daytime and +18 °C in some places.

The day will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.