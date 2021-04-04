04.04.2021
18:08
TODAY.AZ
Society
Azerbaijan discloses volume of COVID-19 vaccine in its reserve
04 April 2021 [11:48]
TODAY.AZ
By
Trend
Azerbaijan has one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in its reserve, Azerbaijani Deputy Health Minister Viktor Gasimov told reporters,
Trend
reports.
the story will be updated.
