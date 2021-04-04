TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan discloses volume of COVID-19 vaccine in its reserve

04 April 2021 [11:48] - TODAY.AZ
By Trend

Azerbaijan has one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in its reserve, Azerbaijani Deputy Health Minister Viktor Gasimov told reporters, Trend reports.

