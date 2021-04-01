Strong wind expected on Friday

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and foggy weather is expected in Baku on April 2. Southwest wind will be followed by mild northwest wind in the evening.

The temperature will be +8-10 °C at night, +14-19 °C in the daytime on Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +8-10 °C at night, +16-18 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 760 mm Hg to 755 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions. However, rain and snow weather are expected in the mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places. Mild west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +4-8 °C at night and +17-22 °C in the daytime, 0 °C and -5 °C at night in the mountains, -4 °C in the highlands, +5-10 °C in the daytime, +13-16 °C in some places.

From the evening of April 2 to the evening of April 3, lightning, rainy and snowy weather are expected in the western regions.

West wind will intensify to 18-23 m/s in some places from April 2 to 4. Water content in rivers is expected to increase.