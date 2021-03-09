Action plan to prevent distortion of Azerbaijani map approved

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

The Cabinet of Ministers has said in its report for 2020 that an action plan to prevent any distortion of Azerbaijan's map has been approved.

"A special action plan has been approved to prevent attempts to question our country's territorial integrity on various types of maps and distorted references to our territories occupied by Armenia,” local news sources said, quoting the cabinet's 2020 report.

The cabinet report added that correspondence had been organized and discussions had been held with companies offering map services, measures had been taken to organize the coordinated activities of Azerbaijani diplomatic missions abroad, diaspora organizations, NGOs, youth organizations, and the Foreign Ministry's Diplomacy Volunteers network to eliminate individual distortions on the basis of individuals' appeals.

It noted that as a result of coordinated work, Azerbaijan's geographical database has been created.

The cabinet report stressed that steps are being taken to develop an interactive map that meets modern standards on the basis of the database and to integrate the database into service providers with a wide user base in this area. Under the 2020 action plan, transliteration standards for the correct spelling of geographical names in a foreign language had been developed and approved.

Moreover, the report said that pre-conflict regional planning projects and master plans for the liberated territories had been examined, relevant statistic details had been collected and preparations for the development of new territorial planning documents had begun.