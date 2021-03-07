Azerbaijan confirms 127 more COVID-19 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 403 new COVID-19 cases, 127 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on Mar. 7 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 236,768 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 229,718 of them have recovered, and 3,241 people have died. Currently, 3,809 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,169 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,653,375 tests have been conducted so far.