Country registers 365 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 365 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on March 5.

Some 175 patients have recovered and 3 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 236,012 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 229,442 patients have recovered, 3,235 people have died. Currently, 3,335 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,779 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,635,770 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 363,183 citizens had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.