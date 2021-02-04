Country registers 152 new COVID-19 cases

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 152 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on February 4.

Some 263 patients have recovered and 3 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 230,769 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 224,431 patients have recovered, 3,148 people have died. Currently, 3,190 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,640 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,433,585 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.