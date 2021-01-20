Azerbaijan discloses number of mandatory health insurance services in 2020

By Trend





Some 1.15 million Azerbaijani citizens appealed 4.17 million times to central clinics and their structural subdivisions, as well as treatment-diagnostic centers operating in 23 administrative districts of the country, where mandatory medical insurance (MHI) is applied, in 2020, Trend reports citing data from the State Agency for MHI.

According to preliminary reports from the abovementioned clinics and centers, 8.34 million medical services were provided based on the appeals, and 50 percent of the officially registered population in the districts was able to use the services by contacting the medical facilities.

Most of the appeals were recorded in 5 cities and districts of Azerbaijan - Mingachevir (449,800), Khachmaz (348,850), Aghdash (328,750), Zagatala (291,800), and Yevlakh (275,780).

The facilities that provided the largest number of medical services: Mingachevir city central hospital (over 1.15 million services), Khachmaz (615,500), Agdash (512,800), Yevlakh (512,450), and Shaki (510,900) district central hospitals.

Most of the appeals were made on medical checkup (including checkup of conscripts) and amounted to 503,380, as well as diseases of the circulatory system – 210,200 times, the respiratory system (179,400), the endocrine system, metabolic disorders, and nutrition (171,600), the genitourinary system (148,900) and the digestive system (135,800 times).

In accordance with preliminary estimates, over 255,500 surgical services had been provided in hospitals during 2020. Besides, 2,176 people were sent to medical facilities under contract in connection with operations that cannot be carried out in state medical facilities, as well as requiring special medical equipment and support, of which 103 people were children. 1,252 operations were performed in cardiovascular surgery, 402 in ophthalmology, 207 in urology, 179 in neurosurgery, and 80 in traumatology. The number of cardiovascular surgery operations for children was 68.

In order to ensure the effective use of resources and human resources of medical facilities transferred to the subordination of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan (TABIB), optimizing their activities and ensuring the availability of the population to various types of medical care, 13 medical territorial divisions have been opened for the administrative-territorial units of the state.

Currently, the application of mandatory health insurance covers five medical territorial divisions and the Khizi district, which belongs to the Sumgayit city division. During 2020, most of the appeals were received by the medical units for Shaki-Zagatala (over 1.3 million), Barda-Yevlakh (1 million appeals), Guba-Khachmaz (729,870), Goychay-Kurdamir (about 624,000), and Highland Shirvan (403,150) regions, and for Khizi district – 13,340 appeals.

The updated 2020 report will be prepared at the end of March 2021.

Since January 1, 2020, the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance has introduced compulsory medical insurance in Azerbaijan's 23 administrative districts (Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz, Shabran, Siyazan, Khizi, Gobustan, Ismayilli, Aghsu, Shamakhi, Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Shaki, Oghuz, Gabala, Goychay, Ujar, Zardab, Kurdamir, Mingachevir, Yevlakh, and Aghdash). The total population in these districts is 2.25 million.