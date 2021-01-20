Pomegranate orchards to be planted in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

By Trend





The liberated Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Aghdam, Zangilan, Gubadly districts of Azerbaijan have favorable conditions for the development of pomegranate growing, Farhad Garashov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Pomegranates Producers and Exporters Association, told Trend.

Garashov noted that the association intends to start working in these areas.

"In the future, we want to establish work in the liberated territories. These lands are rich in minerals, and have been provided with water. Therefore, there are favorable conditions for the development of pomegranate growing. During Soviet times, this branch of agriculture developed on these lands. And now we are focused on attracting investors and planting pomegranate gardens there. The total area of ??the country's pomegranate orchards is 22,700 hectares. In the next 5 years, the association intends to expand the area of ??pomegranate gardens by another 5,000 hectares," said the chairman.