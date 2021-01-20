State Art Gallery to hold exhibition dedicated to Black January

By Azernews





Azerbaijan State Art Gallery will open a virtual exhibition "Glorious History".

The project is dedicated to Black January tragedy, imprinted in the memory of the Azerbaijani people forever.

The virtual exposition will be available on gallery's social networks on January 20.

The exposition will include works of Azerbaijani artists reflecting the tragic events of January 20, 1990. Notably, all these works are kept in the gallery's fund.

The 20th of January, 1990, is marked in the modern history of Azerbaijan as one of the most tragic days for the country.

On January 20, 1990, hundreds of civilians were crushed or injured by the Soviet troops in Baku, upon an order from the USSR leadership that was trying to maintain the Communist regime in Azerbaijan and strangle the national liberation movement.

The invasion was launched at midnight and was committed with brutality. Some 137 people were killed, 611 were wounded, 841 were illegally arrested, and five went missing as a result of the intrusion of troops into Baku and other regions of the country.

Founded in 1975, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery displays more than 14,000 paintings, graphics, sculptures, decorative and applied arts and contemporary art examples.

The main activities of the gallery include preservation and restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, researches on the current situation and prospects of the fine arts and decorative-applied arts and much more.

The majority of exhibitions in Azerbaijan and abroad are mainly composed of the works stored in the gallery.

The State Art Gallery regularly successfully holds various art projects, lectures and other events.