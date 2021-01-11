Drizzle expected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Drizzle is expected in Baku on January 12. North-east wind will be followed by south one in the daytime.

The temperature will be +2-5 °C at night, +7-9 °C in the daytime at Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +2-4°C at night, +7-9 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 765 mm Hg to 769 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 75-85 percent.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions. However, snow and rain are expected in western areas in the evening. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-5 °C at night, +8-13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0°C and +5 °C at night, +5-10 °C in the daytime.

The day is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.