New yard successfully renovated in Baku's district

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

New yard has been successfully renovated as part of the "Our Yard" project, held by the IDEA Public Union.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, the project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Within the framework of the project, another yard has been renovated in Yeni Yasamal settlement.

The renovated yard covers the buildings that accommodate nearly 2, 000 people.

Medical and preventive measures were carried out in the renovated courtyard. Disinfection dispensers and educational signs were installed in the yard amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Various sports facilities, including a football field, children’s playgrounds, an area for playing chess as well as spring were set up in the yard for leisure activities of people of all ages.

In addition, 3 gazebos, birdhouses, seats, waste bins and new lighting poles were installed in the area.

The facades, roofs and entrances of the buildings have been completely repaired. Mew elevators were installed in the building. Moreover, nearly 30 trees were planted in accordance with the rules of the special quarantine regime.

The "Our Yard" project is planned to be implemented in all Baku districts. In this regard, IDEA proposes to submit information and recommendations about the yards in Baku which are in need of improvement.

The main purpose of creating such sites is to ensure a healthy lifestyle for young people, strengthen their health as well as to provide good leisure activities.

The IDEA Public Union, established by Leyla Aliyeva on July 12, 2011, aims to promote public awareness on environmental issues and action, collaboration with the youth, promoting the education of environmental problems and finding proper solutions for them.

The public union calls upon each individual to care about the environment and to contribute to the ongoing efforts to thwart ecological problems.



