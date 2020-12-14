Head of WHO's office in Azerbaijan talks on necessity of wearing masks by children

By Trend





An international group of WHO experts studied issues related to the infection of children with COVID-19, Hande Harmanci, the head of the organization's office in Azerbaijan told Trend, commenting on the issue of the need for children to wear protective masks during the pandemic.

According to Harmanci, based on factors such as psychosocial needs and developmental stages of children, WHO and UNICEF recommend that protective masks should not be required for children under 5 years of age.

This recommendation is given taking into account the peculiarities of the social development of children in this age category.



