Azerbaijan unveils funds value received by Armed Forces Relief Fund as of December 1

By Trend

According to the approved decree ?755 of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 August 2002, prior to December 1, 2020, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 210.625.007,86 AZN, the dollar account amounted to 11.171.613,65 USD, the Euro account amounted to 181.319,42 EUR, the Turkish lira account amounted to 495.561,33 TRY, the British pound sterling account amounted to 1.844,72 GBP and the ruble account amounted to 5.398.550,00 rubles, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

It should be pointed out that from November 1 to December 1, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 12.611.973,40 manats, the dollar account amounted to 175.507,81 USD, the euro account amounted to 15.723,23 EUR, the Turkish lira account amounted to 40 TRY, the British pound sterling account amounted to 550 GBP and the ruble account amounted to 336.000,00 RUB.