Another yard renovated in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Another yard has been successfully renovated as part of the "Our Yard" project, launched by the IDEA Public Union.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, the project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote a healthy lifestyle.

The renovated yard covers the buildings that accommodate nearly 2,200 people in Baku's Nizami district.

Various sports facilities, including a football field and an area for playing chess, were set up in the yard for leisure activities of people of all ages.

In addition, 5 gazebos, seats, waste bins, new lighting poles and security cameras were installed in the area.

The facades, roofs and entrances of the buildings have been completely repaired. Moreover, nearly 30 trees were planted in accordance with the rules of the special quarantine regime. A green stripe was laid out in an area of ??2,500 square meters.

The "Our Yard" project is planned to be implemented in all Baku districts. In this regard, IDEA proposes to submit information and recommendations about the yards in Baku which are in need of improvement.

The main purpose of creating such sites is to ensure a healthy lifestyle for young people, strengthen their health, effectively organize leisure activities.

The IDEA Public Union, established by Leyla Aliyeva on July 12, 2011, aims to promote public awareness on environmental issues and action, collaboration with the youth, promoting the education of environmental problems and finding proper solutions for them.

The public union calls upon each individual to care about the environment and to contribute to the ongoing efforts to thwart ecological problems.



