Azerbaijan taking important measures to prevent coronavirus infection in military hospitals - Assistant to president

By Trend

The important measures are being taken to prevent coronavirus infection in military hospitals, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said at the briefing, Trend reports on Nov. 19.

Hajiyev stressed that there were no cases of infection in the personnel, recruits also undergo special tests for the virus not to spread in military units.

"We must overcome coronavirus in the same way as we gained victory in the Patriotic War," the assistant to the president said.

The special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 06:00 (GMT+4) December 28, 2020, to prevent the spread of coronavirus and its possible consequences

Up until now, 81,397 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 58,111 of them have recovered, and 1,030 people have died. Currently, 22,256 people are under treatment in special hospitals.