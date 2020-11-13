New trees planted in liberated Gargabazar village of Fuzuli

By Trend

Within the tree planting campaign under the slogan 'Become a breath for the future!', trees have been planted in the liberated Gargabazar village of Fuzuli district of Azerbaijan, as in all other districts of the country, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Irada Ibrahimova said, Trend reports.

The campaign is being implemented by the initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Turkey, and with the organizational support of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Ibrahimova said.

The spokesperson noted that the employees of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources planted mainly oriental plane trees and oaks on the territory of the Gargabazar village.







