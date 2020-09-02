Azerbaijan cancels ban on export of medical masks

|
By Trend
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has amended Order No. 42 dated February 14, 2020 "On measures to temporarily restrict the export of certain goods from the country", a source in the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.
According to the document signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the period of the order’s validity has been extended until November 1, 2020.
At the same time, medical masks were excluded from the "List of goods banned for export from the territory of Azerbaijan in order to meet the needs in the fight against a new type of coronavirus infection (COVID-19)."
Below is a list of goods for which the export ban has remained in force:
No.
Code
Name of goods
1.
2207 10 000 0
Non-denatured ethyl alcohol with an alcohol concentration of 80% and more
2.
2207 20 000 0
Denatured ethyl alcohol of any concentration and other alcoholic tinctures
3.
2208 90 910 0
Non-denatured ethyl alcohol with a concentration of less than 80%: in a volume of 2 liters or less
4.
2208 90 990 0
Non-denatured ethyl alcohol with a concentration of less than 80%: in a volume of more than 2 liters
5.
? group 30
Pharmaceutical products (excluding unpackaged and packaged gauze products for retail sale, as well as goods included in items 3001 and 3006)
6.
? 3808 94
Disinfectants
7.
? 3822 00 000 0
Tests for detecting coronavirus (COVID-19) infection
8.
? 3926 20
Overshoes
9.
? 4015 19
Sterile and non-sterile gloves
10.
? 5603
Fabrics used in production of medical masks and respirators (for surgical operations and procedure masks), disposable protective clothing (coveralls) used by medical personnel
11.
? 6210 10
Disposable protective clothing (coveralls) used by medical personnel
12.
? 6307 90
Medical masks and respirators (for surgical operations and procedure masks), disposable protective clothing (coveralls) used by medical personnel
13.
? 9004 90
Sealed safety glasses for medical personnel
14.
9019 20 000 0
Ozone, oxygen and aerosol therapy equipment, respirators or other therapeutic apparatus
15.
? 9025 19
Portable thermometers allowing remote measurement of human body temperature