Azerbaijan confirms 207 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 89 new COVID-19 cases, 207 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 34,107 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 31,697 patients have recovered, 506 people have died. Currently, 1,904 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,041 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 826,043 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.