Residents required to obtain SMS permits to leave homes

The strict quarantine regime restricting citizens’ movement entered force today in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Under the quarantine, citizens will be required to obtain SMS permits leave their place of residence.

The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers announced on June 19 that the quarantine regime will be effective from 00:00 on June 21 to 06:00 on July 5 in the territories of Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad and Absheron region.

In order to obtain permission, citizens must send an SMS to number 8103. The text of the SMS should contain one of the following 2 indices and personal identification data.

Number 1 - in order to leave the place of residence due to urgent medical need or undergoing treatment according to the schedule (permission for 2 hours within the district and city. If there is a need for movement between regions and cities, the distance between the residence address and the destination address is taken into account and the time of the treatment procedure, the time of return is set by the certificate issued by the doctor, which, if necessary, is presented to the police);

Number 2 - in order to leave the place of residence due to the need to purchase food and other daily necessities, as well as medicines, use banking and postal services (permission is issued once a day for 2 hours).

Identity data includes:

-For a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan - a series and number of an identity card (for example, AZE1111111);

-For foreigners temporarily or permanently residing in Azerbaijan, or stateless persons - the series and number of the certificate of permission for temporary or permanent residence in the territory of Azerbaijan (MY? (DY?) 1111111),

-For foreigners and stateless persons whose term of temporary stay in the territory of Azerbaijan has been extended - the series and number of the decision to extend the period of temporary stay (MOM1111111).

Example: in order to leave the place of residence due to the need to purchase food and other everyday goods, as well as medicines, use banking and postal services, you should send an SMS of the following content - 2 AZE1111111.

The response SMS received from the electronic government information system indicates the validity period of the permit. A person can leave his place of residence only after receiving a positive response.

In case of a situation that directly threatens life and health, it is not necessary to send SMS information to leave the place of residence and location.

Additionally, when summoned to court or law enforcement agencies, people can leave their place of residence and location without sending SMS information. In this case, they must present a summons to court or law enforcement authorities at the request of the police.

It is mandatory to have identification documents with oneself when leaving the place of residence.

If citizens have any difficulties in using the SMS permission system and sending SMS, they can contact the Call Center 9108 of the State Agency for the provision of services to citizens and social innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASAN Xidm?t).

Violation of the rules for introducing restrictions on movement will be regarded as a violation of the special quarantine regime and envisages liability established in the Code of Administrative Offenses and the Criminal Code.

Azerbaijan has extended until August 1 the special quarantine regime.

Operation of shopping centers, catering facilities, beauty salons, as well as museums, exhibition halls, sport and beaches have also suspended until July 5 under the new quarantine regime.

Azerbaijan registered its first coronavirus case in February and introduced a quarantine regime on March 24.