Cabinet of Ministers: No shortage of medical masks, disinfectants in Azerbaijan

By Trend





There is no shortage of medical masks and disinfectants in Azerbaijan, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on May 15.

“The information that pharmacies cannot sell medical masks due to the low demand is false,” Mammadov added.

"The daily potential of the production of medical masks by the country's enterprises is 500,000,” the spokesman said. “However, due to the lack of great need, the enterprises do not work at full capacity."

The spokesman said that the prices of medical masks may be discussed at the next stage.

"The cost of the imported masks is higher than the price of domestically produced masks in local pharmacies,” Mammadov added. “The Azerbaijani government compensates for part of these funds so that the masks in pharmacies not to be sold at the price higher than 30 qepik [17 cents]."