WHO: Azerbaijan among leading countries in combating coronavirus

By Trend

Azerbaijan is one of the leading countries in combating coronavirus pandemic, Head of the Country Office of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said at a press conference, Trend reports on May 1.

“As a result of softening the quarantine regime from April 27, a repeated increase in the number of infected people is possible after 7-10 days. In this case, an extension of the special quarantine regime may be considered,” said Harmanci.

She noted that the fight against the pandemic continues, and people must continue to follow the necessary rules so that the number of infected people does not increase.

The representative added that a strict quarantine regime also had an extremely negative effect on economic activity.

“The main recommendations of WHO are currently related to the protection of human health. In order to protect themselves from the virus, it is important to keep social distance,” said Harmanji.

She emphasized that Azerbaijan is supporting the global fight against the pandemic, and is one of the leading countries in this fight.