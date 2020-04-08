Chief infectiologist: Azerbaijan mobilizes all forces to protect public health

By Trend

Azerbaijan is taking all measures to avoid increasing the number of infected people and protect the health of the population, the country's chief infectiologist Jalal Isayev told Trend on April 8.

Isayev said that thanks to preventive measures, in comparison with many countries, the disease is not so widespread in Azerbaijan presently, but this does not mean that the country is safe from the pandemic.

“Hundreds of people die every day in the developed countries of the world, and the health system cannot cope with the treatment of this disease. However, the Azerbaijani authorities mobilized all the possibilities in order to protect the population’s health,” he said.

Isayev added that it is planned to open modern clinics that will be built in Baku and a number of regions, using new technologies and equipped with all necessary equipment.

He said that every resident of Azerbaijan should be responsible in order to protect himself from infection, and comply with the rules introduced by the state, adding that this is the only way to prevent the wide spread of the disease.