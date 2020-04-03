Azerbaijan registers 43 new COVID-19 cases, 6 recoveries

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Forty-three new coronavirus (COVID-19) infection cases were registered in Azerbaijan on April 3, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 443.

Of those 43 admitted to the hospital seven are in a critical condition, 12 are in moderate condition, and the health of others is stable, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The Operational Headquarters also says that six more people infected with coronavirus have recovered and released from hospitals.

So far, 443 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 32 of them have been cured, 5 have died, and 406 are being treated.

According the official sources, relevant measures are being taken in Azerbaijan to examine 4,321 people placed in various quarantine zones.