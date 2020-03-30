Life in quarantine through eyes of famous dancer

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Coronavirus has been spreading rapidly across the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11 as the virus spread to more than 100 countries. Many countries, including Azerbaijan, united their efforts in fight against COVID-19.

In his interview with Azernews, famous dancer Farid Kazakov shared some of his thoughts about the situation. The dancer has been placed under quarantine, after arriving from Russia.

"No secret that my last two weeks in Moscow were really hard for me. All schools, kindergartens, universities, and other institutions were closed in Russia. I had to sent to quarantine all my students, who trained at dance Olympus Grace Dance School in Moscow. I also canceled my tour in Russia, where I planned to perform a one-man show “Enument”. The show was earlier presented in the Rashid Behbutov State Song Theater,” he said.

"However, the dancer managed to hold his annual gymnastics and dance festival in Moscow.

"Before I left, the quarantine regime intensified even more and everyone was quarantined until mid-April. As soon as information appeared in the media that charter flights from Moscow to Baku were beginning to work, I contacted the Azerbaijani Embassy and Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and began to prepare for departure. The Azerbaijani Embassy advised me to arrive in Vnukovo Airport four hours before check-in to take a place in the queue…," said Kazakov.

The dancer also stressed the high-level service provided by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) that quickly registrated and accepted all citizens on the board.

"We arrived in Baku in special buses and then went through medical check-up. They sanitized our hands before providing us with face masks and gloves. After that, they measured the temperature of all arrivals. Fortunately, there were no passengers with temperature above normal. Later, we finally arrived in Baku Olympic Village, where we were examined once again and then placed in separate rooms," the dancer said.

“I would like to say that people living in Azerbaijan should not worry about medical examination and the health of their fellow countrymen who arrived in Baku. From my personal experience, I am confident that you should not worry about Azerbaijani people. Our government, led by President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, is taking all necessary measures to combat coronavirus epidemic,” he added.

In conclusion, Farid Kazakov expressed his hope that the situation will change for better. The dancer is planning to delight his art lovers with new performances.

"It is a particularly difficult time for artists, but I really hope that soon it will all end and we will continue to delight you with new performances. Follow all hygiene rules, take care of yourself, keep fit at home and finally follow all the instructions of the authorities!," he concluded.

Notably, famous dancer and gymnast Farid Kazakov is a multiple winner of prestigious prizes.

For the dancer, the National Prize of Azerbaijan was among the most important victories as he was named "The Most Professional Young Dancer of Azerbaijan."

In 2019, Farid Kazakov successfully performed at International Kremlin Stars Competition, Solo Star All-Russian Theater Festival and Art Star International Competition and Festival.

He was also named "The Most Successful Dancer" according to "Trend of the Year 2019" Awards. The winners were determined by voting on social networks and media monitoring.

Moreover, the dancer also surprised the audience at YARAT with a one-man show "Enuement" staged with the participation of Russian director Louise Eyre.

Farid Kazakov also shares his skills and knowledge with young people. Farid has been training future gymnasts since 2012. Presently, he is a head coach of the Zabradance Baku School of Gymnastics and Dance.

He is also actively involved in charity work. In February, he presented his new charity project "For Kids of Azerbaijan" at Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Down Syndrome.

Moreover, famous dancer also held charity project in several organizations such as Ders Evi Education Center and Yaradan Creative Union.