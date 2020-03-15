Azerbaijani embassy in Georgia creates hotline due to risk of spreading coronavirus

By Trend

The Azerbaijani embassy in Georgia has created a hotline due to the risk of spreading coronavirus, Trend reports referring to the embassy’s Facebook page.

Citizens may contact the embassy via hot line +995 577 06 50 50 to receive answers to the corresponding appeals.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.



Azerbaijan's official structures have also set up quarantine centers in the country's districts, which would allow to react faster to the possible outbreak due to joint borders. Azerbaijan shares border with Iran, where coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly.