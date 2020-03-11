Opening ceremony of Deniz Mall in Baku postponed for uncertain period

By Trend





In its statement on March 10, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers made recommendations and appeals to the citizens and certain agencies, Trend reports on March 10 referring to the Operational Headquarters.

Proceeding from these appeals, as well as in support of proactive state measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, the opening ceremony of the Deniz Mall in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, which was scheduled for March 12, is postponed for an uncertain period.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters recommended relevant structures not to hold mass events in the near future and cancel those which have been already set.

The Operational Headquarters also recommended the citizens to avoid the crowded places.