Cloudy weather expected in capital

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy and mostly rainless weather is expected in Baku on January 14. It will be foggy in some places. North wind will blow.

Air temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +7-11 °C in the daytime, +2-4 °C at night, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +8-10 °C in the daytime, +2-4 °C at night. The atmospheric pressure will rise from 770 to 774 mm. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Rainless and foggy weather is expected in the country's regions. West wind will blow.

The air temperature will vary from -3C to +2C at night and +7-12 in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will vary from +1 °C to +6 °C, of cold, 10-15 °C in highlands at night, +0-5°C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for people sensitive to the weather.