Ecologists predict cloudy weather

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy and mainly rainless weather in Baku on September 26. Mild north-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally in the evening.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 15-19 °C at night, 24-28 °C in the daytime, in Baku 16-18 °C at night, 25-27 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The atmospheric pressure will rise from 756 mm mercury column to 760 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 75-85 percent at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Short rain is predicted in some eastern regions in the evening. Fog will be observed at night and in the morning in some places. West wind will intensify in different places.

The temperature will be 12-17 °C at night, 25-30 °C in the daytime, in the mountains 5-10 °C at night, 15-20 °C in the daytime.

Mild north wind and comfortable temperature is expected on the Absheron peninsula on September 25,-26 which is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.