Azerbaijan implementing work on enrichment of flour with micronutrients

By Trend





Joint and serious partnership of private companies, government and civil society is necessary for the enrichment of flour, new Mission Director for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Azerbaijan Jaidev Singh said, Trend reports Sept. 9.

He made the remarks during a regional seminar on the planning, implementation and monitoring of flour enrichment to prevent micronutrient deficiencies in Europe and Central Asia.

He said that the Azerbaijani leadership seriously treats food safety and micronutrient deficiency issues.

“We support this initiative not only in Azerbaijan, but also at the global level,” he noted. “We are satisfied that we are partners of the Food Safety Agency and cooperate with agriculture producers, because thereby we provide support in improving legislation and the application of new standards, as well as consumer access to the international market."

He went on to say: "In particular, USAID reached significant success in supporting the flour enrichment program in Tajikistan. The project has allowed Tajikistan’s flour mills to enrich flour and the staff working in this area to pass special trainings.”

In conclusion, Singh added that USAID intends to continue cooperation on flour enrichment in Azerbaijan.

“We will make efforts so that the US experience in this area is applied even more widely,” he said.

The director expressed hope that it will also be possible to establish cooperation in Azerbaijan similar to what was achieved in Tajikistan.