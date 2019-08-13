Mini-football tournament held among participants of “Sea Cup - 2019” contest

Trend:

As part of the "Sea Cup - 2019" contest, a mini-football contest was held among the crews of warships.

After the tournament was declared open, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

In the first match, Russian seamen defeated the Iranian team. The match between the teams of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan ended with the victory of the Azerbaijani military seamen.In the final games, the Azerbaijani team defeated the Russian team, and Iranian seamen defeated the Kazakhstan team.

Thus, according to the results of the friendly mini-football tournament, the Azerbaijani team took the first place, the Russian team – the second place, and the Iran team – the third place. The winners were awarded cups, medals, honorary certificates, and gifts. In the end, a photo was taken.