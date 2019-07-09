Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets with children undergoing treatment at medical centers in Baku

By Trend





Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited the Children’s Hospital No. 2 after Garayev, Scientific Surgical Center after Academician Topchubashov, Research Institute of Hematology and Transfusiology after Eyvazov and Thalassemia Center to meet with children undergoing treatment at these medical centers.

Leyla Aliyeva was informed that 135 children are treated at the hospital. The vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation met with the children undergoing treatment here and their parents. Leyla Aliyeva wished the children the soonest recovery and presented them with gifts.

X X X

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva then visited the Scientific Surgical Center after Academician Topchubashov. The vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was informed of the children undergoing medical treatment and rehabilitation here.

Leyla Aliyeva met with the children, wished them the soonest recovery and presented them with gifts.

The vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation also wished the medical staff success.

X X X

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva then arrived at the Research Institute of Hematology and Transfusioology after Eyvazov.

Leyla Aliyeva familiarized herself with the children's treatment and viewed conditions created here. The vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation also viewed distant education system aimed at maintaining the children`s education while they undergo treatment.

X X X

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva also visited Thalassemia Center. Established on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the center plays a crucial role in treating people suffering from thalassemia.







