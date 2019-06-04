Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends event within “Bizim hayat” project

By Trend





Another yard has been redeveloped under “Bizim hayat” project, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Presidential press-service.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the yard located at Ilgar Zulfugarov street, Khatai district in Baku.

Redevelopment saw the installation of entertainment facilities for children, construction of a football pitch, outdoor gym and chess areas.

Some 100 trees were planted, and green areas were laid out in the yard.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, “Bizim hayat” project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote healthy lifestyle.







