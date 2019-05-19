Inna Bistrova: European Championship in Baku held at highest level

By Trend

There are no ideal performances, there are performances, when you see what you are striving for, Inna Bistrova, Russian team coach told Trend on May 18.

"There are five gymnasts in the team, they are different and have different levels of preparedness for this moment. Everyone differently reacts to applause or support," the coach said.

Inna Bistrova noted that Azerbaijan has an amazing audience.

"Audience support helps, especially in Azerbaijan. The audience here is amazing, they support not only their team, but are friendly to everyone. Yesterday Irina Viner-Usmanova was awarded the Order of Friendship (“Dostlug” Order), which once again confirms the position of people who come to the rhythmic gymnastics competitions, that they treat everyone openly and with respect," she added.

Bistrova added that European Championship in Baku is held at the highest level.