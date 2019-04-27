3 pilots of F2™ stop race due to accident at Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 [PHOTO]

Trend:

Three accidents in a row occurred during the F2™ First Race of Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 in Baku on April 27, Trend reports.

The accidents took place due to Guanyu Zhou from the UNI-Virtuosi team, female pilot Tatiana Calderon from the BWT Arden team and Louis Deletraz from the Carlin team.

Two of the pilots made mistakes in maneuvers, crashed into a car ahead of them, and then hit the safety barrier. The third pilot lost control of his car and crashed into the barrier.

All three pilots were evacuated from the track and stopped racing.

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.

The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.

Formula One’s highest speed record of 378 km per hour was reached by Williams’s Valtteri Bottas at the 2016 F1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku.



