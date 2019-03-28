Azerbaijani Supreme Court annuls conditional sentence decision with respect to Ilgar Mammadov

By Trend





Supreme Court of Azerbaijan has ended the hearings on the cassation appeal against the decision with respect to the REAL party’s President Ilgar Mammadov on March 28, Trend reports.

At the session chaired by Judge Ahmad Nurmammadov, a court decision was announced, according to which, the decision of the Shaki Court of Grave Crimes against Ilgar Mammadov was changed, and his probation was canceled.

According to the decision, Ilgar Mammadov's term of punishment reduced to 5.5 years and nine days, which is considered to have been served.

According to the results of the trial against participants of the events that occurred in 2013 in Ismayilli, the deputy head of the Musavat party Tofig Yagublu, was sentenced to five years by the decision of the Shaki Court of Grave Crimes, and the co-chairman of the REAL movement Ilgar Mammadov was sentenced to seven years in prison. By the decision of the Sheki Appeal Court the term of punishment, which was not served by Mammadov, was replaced by a conditional sentence.

Tofig Yagublu was pardoned by the recent decree of President Ilham Aliyev on pardoning a number of convicted persons.