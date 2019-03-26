Azerbaijani gymnast Arzu Jalilova wins bronze medals at tournament in France

By Trend:

The International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament ended in the French city of Corbeil-Essonnes, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) March 25.

Azerbaijan was represented at the tournament by Veronika Hudis, Darya Sorokina, Narmin Bayramova, Arzu Jalilova and Narmina Samadova.

Arzu Jalilova won two bronze medals in the exercises with a ribbon and clubs, but she took the 6th place in the exercises with a rope.

Another Azerbaijani gymnast, Narmin Bayramova, took the 5th place in the finals of the exercises with the ball.

Among seniors, Veronika Hudis took the 6th place in the exercises with the ball, while Darya Sorokina took the 7th place in the exercises with clubs.