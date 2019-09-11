Trade, economic cooperation with Croatia to strengthen

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan and Croatia have established successful cooperation in many fields, including energy, technology, agriculture, etc.

Ziyafat Asgarov, First Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, has met with Croatian-Azerbaijani Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group.

He said that the political relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia are at a good level, about 25 cooperation agreements have been signed, and the strategic partnership agreement signed in 2013 cover many areas.

Asgarov added that there is enough potential to strengthen the developing trade and economic relations. Next year will mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia, he said.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

On the same day, the Croatian-Azerbaijani Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group also met with Yagub Makhmudov, the head of the working group on Azerbaijani-Croatian Inter-parliamentary Relations of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

During the meeting, Makhmudov talked about friendly relations between the two countries and noted the development of ties in various spheres.

Addressing the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, he emphasized that the conflict should be resolved within the frame of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and on the basis of norms and principles of the international law.

Lyubitsa Maksimchuk, the Head of Croatian-Azerbaijani Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group, in turn, said that relations between the two countries are increasingly developing. She brought to attention that mutual visits of the heads of states play an important role in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia.

“We believe that our visit will give an impetus to the further deepening of inter-parliamentary relations. Azerbaijan is an important strategic partner of Croatia. In March 2013, the Zagreb declaration “On strategic partnership and friendly relations” was signed between the two countries. This document serves strengthening of ties between government agencies, expanding relations in the field of business,” said Maksimchuk.

Azerbaijan is an important partner of Croatia in the Caucasus. Taking into account the active interaction between the two countries, the trade and economic cooperation of Azerbaijan and Croatia is anticipated to reach a new level in the near future.

As for statistics, the turnover between two countries amounted to $247.77 in 2018, which is an increase of more than 15 percent compared to 2017. This proves that the countries' trade and economic cooperation is progressing.