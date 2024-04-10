Total solar eclipse 2024 starts

Laman Ismayilova

The first total solar eclipse of this year began on April 8 at 19:42 Baku time. The solar eclipse will end on April 9 at 00:52, Azernews reports, citing Baku State University.

The eclipse will last 5 hours, 10 minutes, and 7 seconds. The total eclipse will last 3 hours, 16 minutes, and 45 seconds.

The total eclipse will be visible from Mexico, the United States, and Canada. A partial eclipse will be visible from almost all parts of North America, the Atlantic, and the Pacific.

As the Sun is below the horizon in the territory of Azerbaijan, this event will not be observed.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon gets between Earth and the Sun, and the Moon casts a shadow over Earth. In some ancient and modern cultures, solar eclipses have been attributed to supernatural causes or regarded as a bad omen.

A total solar eclipse may be frightening to those who are unaware of its astronomical explanation, as the Sun seems to disappear during the day and the sky darkens in a matter of minutes.