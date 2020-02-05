Gold, silver, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased, while palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 5, compared to the prices on Feb.4, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on Feb.5.

The price of gold decreased by 29.9115 manat and amounted to 2,647.7075 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1494 manat and amounted to 29.9876 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 12.784 manat and amounted to 1,640.6275 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 207.774 manat and amounted to 4,179.0675 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Feb. 5, 2020 Feb. 4, 2020 Gold XAU 2,647.7075 2,677.6190 Silver XAG 29.9876 30.1370 Platinum XPT 1,640.6275 1,653.4115 Palladium XPD 4,179.0675 3,971.2935

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Feb. 5)