Russian gymnast wins gold at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

By Trend:

Russian gymnast Vladislav Polyashov won the gold medal of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in Baku in the parallel bars, Trend reports.

The gymnast scored 15.133 points.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Ferhat Arican won silver with 15,100 points, and China’s Yu Hao won bronze with 15.066 points.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and brings together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

Qualifications were held during the first two days of the four-day competition, while the finals are to be held during the last two days.