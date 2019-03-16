Israeli gymnast wins gold at World Cup in Baku

By Trend:

Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won the gold medal of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

He scored 15.066 points in the finals.

Switzerland’s Pablo Bragger came second with a score of 14,566 points, with Spain’s Rayderley Zapata coming third with a score of 14,500 points.

Azerbaijani gymnast Murad Agarzayev came sixth with a score of 13,800 points.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and brings together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

Qualifications were held during the first two days of the four-day competition, while the finals are to be held during the last two days.